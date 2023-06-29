Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 23.9 %

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Adicet Bio by 833.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 140,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 20.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

