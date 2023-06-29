Bank of America Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $11.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,176,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
