Bank of America Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $11.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,176,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

