Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

