Volex (LON:VLX) PT Lowered to GBX 430

Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Volex Stock Down 0.2 %

Volex stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 1.02. Volex has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.37.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

