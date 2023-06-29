Volex (LON:VLX) PT Lowered to GBX 430

Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Volex Stock Down 0.2 %
Volex stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 1.02. Volex has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.37.
Volex Company Profile
