Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

