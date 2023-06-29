Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMED. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.21.

AMED opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amedisys by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

