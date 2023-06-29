Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

PTVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Free Report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.