Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

