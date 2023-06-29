Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.48 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 123,079 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.