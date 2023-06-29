Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $69.14

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

(Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.