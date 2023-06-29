Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $41.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $20.10 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

