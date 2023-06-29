Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Kenvue Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $25.80 on Friday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $27.80.
Insider Activity
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kenvue
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.