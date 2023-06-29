Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $25.80 on Friday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Insider Activity

About Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

