Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $74.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Elastic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $65.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

