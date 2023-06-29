Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target at $223.00

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYFree Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Free Report

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.