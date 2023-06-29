Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target at $223.00

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

