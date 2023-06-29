Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $350.56

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($59.76) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

