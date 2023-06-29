Analysts Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $50.14

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $3,983,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,979.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock worth $943,831,523. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

