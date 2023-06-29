Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$149.09

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$149.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$95.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.83. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$93.38 and a 12-month high of C$156.00.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of C$231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.5149929 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

About Cargojet

(Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.