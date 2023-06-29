Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUFRY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Dufry Price Performance

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $4.31 on Friday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

