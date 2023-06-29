Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Lifted by B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

