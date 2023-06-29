Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Lifted by B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.