Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BankUnited, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKU opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

