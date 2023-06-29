BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTGOF. Barclays decreased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 225 ($2.86) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 280 ($3.56) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Further Reading

