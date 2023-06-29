IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

