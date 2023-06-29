Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.09.

Waters stock opened at $257.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waters has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.07.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

