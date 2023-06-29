Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXFree Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AVTX opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,310,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 128,706 shares of company stock valued at $375,292 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

