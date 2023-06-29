Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTX opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,310,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 128,706 shares of company stock valued at $375,292 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

