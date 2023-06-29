B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNTK. TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of MNTK opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

