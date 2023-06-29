Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Mondee stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Mondee has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10.

Insider Activity at Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $696,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the first quarter valued at $17,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondee by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondee

(Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.