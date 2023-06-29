Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

