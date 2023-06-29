Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $471.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.86. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $472.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after buying an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.