Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

