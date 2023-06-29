Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

MMP stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

