StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.