StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSE IMH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.