Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $197.60.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

