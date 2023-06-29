Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $197.60.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
