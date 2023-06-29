ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ANA Price Performance

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

