Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Japan Airlines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Japan Airlines Company Profile
