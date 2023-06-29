International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 9.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

