Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
