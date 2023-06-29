Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $82.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $32,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.45 on Monday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

