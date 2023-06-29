Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $89.75

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

