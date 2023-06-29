Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $680.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

LZAGY stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80.

Lonza Group Increases Dividend

About Lonza Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Featured Stories

