PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $38.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

