Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $29.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.70.
NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.15. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
