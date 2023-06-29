Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $29.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.70.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.69. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.15. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.