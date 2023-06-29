Analysts Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) PT at $4.07

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

CURV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Torrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Torrid by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $276.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

