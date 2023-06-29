Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at $11.31

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,191 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,541,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $50,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,301,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,948.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,003 shares of company stock valued at $485,848. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVCM stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

(Free Report

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.