Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $36.82

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Doximity Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $33.53 on Monday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 274,053 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

