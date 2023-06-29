AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $103.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

