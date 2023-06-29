Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 114.50

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.50 ($1.46).

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 73.66 ($0.94) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.67. The company has a market capitalization of £19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 204.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 70.06 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.04 ($1.68).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

About Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

(Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.