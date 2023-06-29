TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$15.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. Atb Cap Markets cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. ATB Capital lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE:RNW opened at C$11.02 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.09.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Further Reading

