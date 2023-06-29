Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of CXM opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -139.64, a P/E/G ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.95. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,783,917 shares of company stock worth $24,411,962. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

