Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $35.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $564,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,760,972. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

