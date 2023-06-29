Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE KMX opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

